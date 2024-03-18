Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $870.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Tigress Financial from $745.00 to $870.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Tigress Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.93% from the company’s previous close.

COST has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.50.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $5.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $731.54. 1,593,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,562. The company has a market cap of $324.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $714.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $632.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $476.75 and a 52 week high of $787.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,694 shares of company stock worth $11,493,172. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

