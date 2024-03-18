Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Short Interest Update

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,779,700 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the February 14th total of 2,432,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 103.0 days.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

CJREF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.54. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,970. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.82.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $270.90 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 29.30%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services.

