Corning (NYSE:GLW) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GLW. UBS Group boosted their target price on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Corning Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE GLW opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.23. Corning has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $36.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Corning's revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

