Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $90.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.31.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

