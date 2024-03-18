Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 354,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $164.66 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $226.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

