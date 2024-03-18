Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 418 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

BATS:OMFL opened at $52.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average of $48.69. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.2461 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.