Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,036 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV opened at $48.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.72. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $49.35.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

