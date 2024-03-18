Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,162 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $164.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.98. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $166.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

