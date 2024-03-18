Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 77,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS opened at $66.81 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.28 and its 200 day moving average is $64.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

