Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $515.56 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $354.83 and a fifty-two week high of $536.63. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.78.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

