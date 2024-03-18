Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 22,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $3,944,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,205 shares of company stock worth $53,974,299 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $177.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.29. The company has a market capitalization of $314.22 billion, a PE ratio of 65.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.