Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,036 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $48.79 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $49.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.72.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

