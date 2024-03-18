Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $81.34 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $82.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

