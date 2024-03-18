Cormark Cuts Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Price Target to C$10.00

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Cormark from C$15.75 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LCFS. CIBC decreased their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares cut Tidewater Renewables from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Tidewater Renewables Stock Down 2.3 %

Tidewater Renewables Company Profile

Shares of TSE LCFS opened at C$6.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$208.80 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.35. Tidewater Renewables has a 52-week low of C$5.75 and a 52-week high of C$9.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.63.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.

