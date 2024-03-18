Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Short Interest Update

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 742,100 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the February 14th total of 689,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CPA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.18. The company had a trading volume of 54,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.98. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $78.12 and a fifty-two week high of $121.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $916.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.13 million. Copa had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 14.97%. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Copa will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This is a boost from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Copa by 0.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 39,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Copa by 54.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Copa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Copa by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPA shares. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

