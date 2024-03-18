Contrasting Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) & GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) and Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares GSI Technology and Monolithic Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology -89.70% -42.68% -36.11% Monolithic Power Systems 23.47% 22.66% 18.72%

Risk & Volatility

GSI Technology has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSI Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Monolithic Power Systems 0 1 8 0 2.89

Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus price target of $668.30, indicating a potential downside of 2.72%. Given Monolithic Power Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Monolithic Power Systems is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.6% of GSI Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of GSI Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GSI Technology and Monolithic Power Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology $29.69 million 3.30 -$15.98 million ($0.79) -4.90 Monolithic Power Systems $1.82 billion 18.36 $427.37 million $8.76 78.42

Monolithic Power Systems has higher revenue and earnings than GSI Technology. GSI Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monolithic Power Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats GSI Technology on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc. designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets. The company also provides static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; Low Latency DRAMs, a solution for advanced data networking applications; Asynchronous, a main memory for small cache-less embedded processors for industrial electronics, measurement systems and cost-sensitive networking equipment, and other applications; and specialty SRAMs. In addition, it offers radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for military/defense and aerospace applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. The company's products are used as components in its original equipment manufacturer customers' products, including routers, switches, and other networking and telecommunications products; military and aerospace applications, such as radar and guidance systems and satellites; test and measurement applications consisting of high-speed testers; automotive applications comprising smart cruise control; medical applications, including ultrasound and CAT scan equipment; and audio/video processing. It markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. GSI Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment. It also offers lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination products. The company sells its products through third-party distributors and value-added resellers, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and other end customers in China, Taiwan, Europe, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

