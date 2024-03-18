Contrasting Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) and Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY)

Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Free Report) and Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Datatec and Chiba Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datatec $5.14 billion 0.09 $80.33 million N/A N/A Chiba Bank $2.06 billion 2.65 $446.04 million $3.05 12.14

Chiba Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Datatec.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Datatec has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chiba Bank has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Datatec and Chiba Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datatec 0 0 0 0 N/A Chiba Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Datatec and Chiba Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datatec N/A N/A N/A Chiba Bank 20.43% 5.63% 0.31%

Dividends

Datatec pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Chiba Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Chiba Bank pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Chiba Bank beats Datatec on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datatec

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Westcon International, Logicalis International, Logicalis Latin America, and Corporate and Management Consulting. The company distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data centre solutions, and channel services; and offers financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers. It offers solutions through a network of service providers, systems integrators, and specialty resellers under the Westcon and Comstor brands. The company also provides digital services; and strategic, trusted advisory, modeling, and market intelligence services to the telecoms, media, and technology industries. Datatec Limited was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Sandown, South Africa.

About Chiba Bank

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, time deposits, currency deposits, investment trusts, bonds, and pensions; loans, which include mortgages, renovation loans, photovoltaic, vehicle, education, and other loan products; and insurance products, such as annuity, life, medical, student, death, and travel insurance. It also offers debit and credit cards, as well as internet banking services. In addition, the company engages in securities, investment management and advisory, software development, commissioned computation tasks, research and investigation of IT and financial technologies, leasing, operation, and management of investment funds, mergers and acquisition advisory, credit guarantee businesses, management and collection of claims businesses. Further, it provides loan guarantees and fee collection services; accounting, general administration entrustment, and temporary staff services; and is involved in outsourcing of operational business. Additionally, it rents and maintains office buildings and welfare facilities; provides research, survey, and consulting services; purchases and sells supplies and consumer goods; and engages in renewable energy generation. The company serves individuals and corporations. The Chiba Bank, Ltd. was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Chiba City, Japan.

