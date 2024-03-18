Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,796,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,027,000 after buying an additional 1,483,668 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,903,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after acquiring an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on STZ. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $266.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,565. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.48 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

