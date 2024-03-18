Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,161. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.91. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.47.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

