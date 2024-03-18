Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,444,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928,701. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $89.41 and a fifty-two week high of $175.81. The stock has a market cap of $184.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.28 and its 200-day moving average is $126.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on GE shares. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.54.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

