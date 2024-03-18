Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 246 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.6% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $9.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $763.67. 1,470,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $725.61 billion, a PE ratio of 131.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $708.78 and a 200-day moving average of $625.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $323.26 and a 12 month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

