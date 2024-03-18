Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,151 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.04. 9,332,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,151,402. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $170.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

