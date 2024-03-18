Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 672 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $2,776,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Seneca House Advisors increased its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd now owns 174,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.33.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.9 %

ZTS traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.02. 3,354,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,532. The stock has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

