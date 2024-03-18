ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,461 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.26. 4,813,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,916,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $93.26 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.85 and a 200-day moving average of $115.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Johnson Rice cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.06.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

