Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Now Covered by Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Conduent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Conduent stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.59. Conduent has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $3.81.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Conduent by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 505,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 201,310 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Conduent by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 296,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 199,786 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 131,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 92,370 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

