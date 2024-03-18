Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Comstock Holding Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Comstock Holding Companies

Shares of CHCI opened at $4.67 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the period. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

