Compound Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Compound has a market capitalization of $618.77 million and $64.29 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Compound has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $76.44 or 0.00112873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00038864 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00017851 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002938 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000068 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,094,859 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,094,851.75822172 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 80.3442274 USD and is up 3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 478 active market(s) with $66,515,610.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

