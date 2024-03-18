Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 1,462,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,671,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

COMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut Compass from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Compass in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.70 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Compass in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Compass from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Compass had a negative return on equity of 70.51% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $36,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,470,273 shares in the company, valued at $338,441,199.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

