Comparing Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) & FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR)

FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) and Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

FingerMotion has a beta of -0.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smartsheet has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FingerMotion and Smartsheet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FingerMotion 0 0 1 0 3.00 Smartsheet 1 2 11 0 2.71

Valuation and Earnings

FingerMotion currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 133.64%. Smartsheet has a consensus price target of $53.62, suggesting a potential upside of 42.90%. Given FingerMotion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FingerMotion is more favorable than Smartsheet.

This table compares FingerMotion and Smartsheet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FingerMotion $40.40 million 2.78 -$7.54 million ($0.10) -21.40 Smartsheet $913.73 million 5.60 -$215.64 million ($0.79) -47.49

FingerMotion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smartsheet. Smartsheet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FingerMotion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.5% of FingerMotion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Smartsheet shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of FingerMotion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Smartsheet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FingerMotion and Smartsheet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FingerMotion -13.32% -39.98% -30.73% Smartsheet -15.15% -23.90% -10.89%

About FingerMotion

FingerMotion, Inc., a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure. It also operates Sapientus, a proprietary big data insights platform that deliver data-driven for businesses in the insurance, healthcare, and financial services industries. In addition, the company offers value added product and services. FingerMotion, Inc. is headquartered in Singapore.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

