Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
CVGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.
Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Up 1.7 %
Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $223.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.22 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 336.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after buying an additional 1,666,757 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,307,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,753,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,736,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 301.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 370,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.
Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.
