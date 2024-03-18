Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the February 14th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Free Report) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.67% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

Cohen & Company Inc. Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:COHN traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

Cohen & Company Inc. Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Company Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:COHN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.46 million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 6.16%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.50%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is -29.24%.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.