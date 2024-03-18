Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Short Interest Up 11.8% in February

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the February 14th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Cogna Educação Price Performance
Shares of COGNY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.53. 6,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,856. Cogna Educação has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.
About Cogna Educação
