Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 367,500 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the February 14th total of 394,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 161,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KOF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.38. The company had a trading volume of 55,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,435. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $104.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.30). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.6% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 29,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KOF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.57 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.61.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

