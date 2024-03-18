Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at HC Wainwright

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 135.85% from the company’s current price.

Co-Diagnostics Price Performance

Co-Diagnostics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.06. 105,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,095. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.67. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Co-Diagnostics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

