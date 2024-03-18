CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) is Sarasin & Partners LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,253,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 233,174 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for 5.2% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.63% of CME Group worth $474,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,118,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,867,000 after purchasing an additional 46,021 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 544.7% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in CME Group by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 98,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,706,000 after acquiring an additional 25,257 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in CME Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 147,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.50. 4,141,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.73 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.24.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.30.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

