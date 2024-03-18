Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 107.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on YOU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clear Secure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

NYSE:YOU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.32. 1,077,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average of $19.76. Clear Secure has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $27.93.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $170.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.56 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Clear Secure’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Clear Secure will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 20.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

