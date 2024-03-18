City State Bank Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

City State Bank cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,220 shares during the period. City State Bank owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $25.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.26. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $26.74.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.