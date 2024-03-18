City State Bank Sells 214 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

City State Bank cut its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,037,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,739,000 after buying an additional 71,597 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,002,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,625,000 after buying an additional 50,999 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,242,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IBB stock opened at $135.91 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $141.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.30.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.