City State Bank Purchases 2,592 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 1.2% of City State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.68 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.82.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1453 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.