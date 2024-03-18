City State Bank Has $699,000 Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

City State Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $32.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.70. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $32.35.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1703 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Articles

