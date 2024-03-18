City State Bank Has $477,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,526 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,953,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Devon Energy by 23.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,194 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,470,996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $404,067,000 after acquiring an additional 411,777 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Devon Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $402,095,000 after acquiring an additional 402,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $47.95 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.