City State Bank Grows Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

City State Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 0.9% of City State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $268.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $271.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.20.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.