City State Bank Grows Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 2,116.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,225 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IGIB opened at $51.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.20. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.27 and a 12 month high of $52.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1764 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

