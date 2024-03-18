City State Bank Buys 624 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

City State Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of City State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. City State Bank’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,482,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 68.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 39,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF stock opened at $20.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.46. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $21.66.

About SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

