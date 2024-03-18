City State Bank Acquires 85 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

City State Bank grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $384.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $107.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $379.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.20. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

