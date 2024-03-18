Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of CIZN opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.04. Citizens has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $13.69.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 193.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIZN. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Citizens by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Citizens by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens during the third quarter valued at $168,000. 11.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

