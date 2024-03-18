Citigroup Increases Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Price Target to $23.80

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $23.54 to $23.80 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Nomura started coverage on Qifu Technology in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:QFIN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.47. 1,394,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,591. Qifu Technology has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,280,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qifu Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $48,862,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Qifu Technology by 367.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 988,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after acquiring an additional 776,700 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qifu Technology by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,867,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,111,000 after acquiring an additional 765,539 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Qifu Technology by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,861,000 after acquiring an additional 762,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

