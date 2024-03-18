Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.97.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.63. 13,918,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,548,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $112.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $58.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

