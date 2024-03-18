Citigroup Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $150.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $95.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.27.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $93.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $101.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.63.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $56,390,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,228 shares of company stock worth $18,854,501 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Micron Technology by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $581,559,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after buying an additional 7,089,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257,201 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.