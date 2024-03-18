Citigroup Begins Coverage on Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on SLDB. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 3,410,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $18,861,242.89. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,833,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,789,470.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 3,410,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $18,861,242.89. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,833,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,789,470.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Tan sold 3,935 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $32,267.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,216 shares of company stock valued at $39,430. Company insiders own 19.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 16,823 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.
